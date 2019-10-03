WV governor declares emergency as drought worsens

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in response to a worsening drought across West Virginia.

The Republican governor’s proclamation Thursday comes as large swaths of the state grapple with moderate to severe drought conditions.

Justice says a lack of rainfall has caused water levels to run extremely low, increasing the risk of forest fires and other dangers.

He has asked the public to limit water usage and has directed state officials to implement its emergency drought plan.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The National Weather Service marked last month as one of warmest and driest Septembers on record in multiple West Virginia cities. Less than 1 inch of rain was recorded in the month.

Temperatures measured on Tuesday also surpassed record highs for the month in five cities.