The Latest: Marine faces trial next year on weapons charges

The Latest on an arraignment for a Hawaii-based marine accused of taking weapons onto an Air Force base in Nebraska (all times local):

10:32 a.m.

A January military trial has been scheduled for a Hawaii-based Marine accused of taking weapons onto a base when he was back home in Nebraska.

Through one of his military attorneys, Pfc. Ali Al-kazahg deferred entering a plea Wednesday during an arraignment at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. His week-long trial was scheduled to start Jan. 24.

The arraignment Wednesday was the first step in his general court-martial. He waived a preliminary hearing in August and a military officer recommended that there should be court-martial for charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing modified firearms, making threats and fraudulent enlistment.

His sister says the Michigan-born, Nebraska-raised son of Iraqi refugees is the target of racism. She says military authorities overreacted when he went to Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha on May 31 to work-out while his personal weapons were in his truck.

Nedhal Al-kazahy says they’re not allowed to discuss his case when she calls her brother, who is confined in Hawaii.

