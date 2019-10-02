Sign-up for New Hampshire primaries to start Oct. 30

Candidates who've been campaigning in New Hampshire for months will be able to officially sign up soon for the first-in-the-nation presidential primaries.

Secretary of State Bill Gardner says the filing period for the 2020 presidential primary will start Wednesday, Oct. 30, and will continue until Friday, Nov. 15. During that period, candidates or their representatives sign paperwork in Gardiner's office and pay $1,000 to get on the ballot. The office won’t be open on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Gardner has not yet set a date for the primaries, but barring attempts by other states to leap ahead, he's expected to pick Feb. 11, eight days after the Iowa caucuses.

The office said as of Tuesday, New Hampshire has 978,564 registered voters: 410,314 undeclared, 291,991 Republican and 276,259 Democratic.