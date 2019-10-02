Senators weigh altering child sex abuse lawsuit time limits

State senators are hearing from victims, church advocates, lawyers and others about whether Pennsylvania should alter rules for child sexual abuse claims that occurred too long ago to file a lawsuit.

A Senate Judiciary Committee session on proposals to extend the criminal and civil statutes of limitations in such cases got underway Wednesday.

It's unclear whether majority Republican opposition that has stalled legislation has changed.

The hearing comes as six of the state's Roman Catholic dioceses have ended limited periods during which they've been considering claims and making payments in return for assurances from victims that they won't sue.

Administrators for six of the compensation funds say they've paid $65 million to 384 claimants over the past year.

That figure is expected to grow as they sort through applications.