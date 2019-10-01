City councilman in Jackson taking medical leave

Jackson City Council's longest-serving member is off the job, possibly for the rest of the year.

A spokeswoman for Councilman Kenneth Stokes tells WLBT-TV that he has a medical condition, and his doctor has told him he needs rest. She says Stokes expects to be out for up to six months.

Stokes told a radio audience Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, a condition that can affect facial muscles.

Stokes began serving on the council in 1989. He has represented Ward 3 ever since, except for a three-year stint as a Hinds County Supervisor, from 2012 to 2015.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

City Council President Virgi Lindsay says there is no provision for proxy voting by absent members, so any vote that results in a 3-to-3 tie will be considered failed.