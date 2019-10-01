Rhode Island revokes liquor license after death of patron

A Rhode Island town has revoked a local bar's liquor license in response to the death of a man found dead under a rolled over Jeep next to the business.

Hopkinton officials said Monday the owners of Boneyard Barbecue had not upheld regulations designed to prevent alcohol-related injuries.

Police say 48-year-old Derrick Payne Sr. was found dead Aug. 16.

Authorities say the bar's co-owner, Patrick Kane, owned the Jeep and lied to police when they questioned him about the accident.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Detective John Forbes says a bar patron showed him a photo of Kane and Payne in the bar timestamped at 12:30 a.m. Payne's autopsy placed his death between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Kane was charged with obstructing a police investigation.

Kane's lawyer told him not to testify at the hearing.