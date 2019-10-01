Paper: Wichita mayor steered water plant contract to friends

A newspaper reports say Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell recommended reversing a decision to award a contract for the city's new water plant to award the contract to his political supporters and friends.

The Wichita Eagle reports it searched thousands of pages of public records while investigating how the city awarded a $524 million contract for the new water plant to Wichita Water Partners.

A city selection committee recommended awarding the contract to Jacobs Engineering, a national firm that specializes in water treatment plants.

Instead, at Longwell's urging, the City Council gave the contract to Wichita Water Partners.

Longwell acknowledged he is friends with the presidents of two companies involved with Wichita Water Partners. But he said after 25 years, he has developed many friendships in the community and denied that he steered the contract to his friends.