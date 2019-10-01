National Politics
GOP runoff held for Coweta County-based Georgia House seat
Two Republicans are going head to head in the runoff for a Coweta County-based seat in the Georgia House.
Philip Singleton and Marcy Sakrison are vying to represent House District 71. Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Singleton and Sakrison beat out fellow Republican Nina Blackwelder and Democrat Jill Prouty in a four-way race on Sept. 3. But neither candidate received more than 50% of votes, so a runoff was required.
Singleton got about 37% of the over 5,000 votes cast, while Sakrison got about 34%.
The winner will replace Republican Rep. David Stover of Newnan. Stover was first elected in 2013 and resigned in June to spend more time with his family.
