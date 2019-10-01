Candidate’s TV spot invokes Virginia Beach mass shooting

A Democrat running for Virginia's state Senate is invoking the recent mass shooting in Virginia Beach in a new television spot.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the ad is from Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal. She hopes to unseat Sen. Bill DeSteph, a Republican who represents part of Virginia Beach.

The TV spot focuses on a woman who was in the building during the shooting. She criticizes DeSteph for failing to "do something" on gun safety laws.

DeSteph and other Republicans voted to adjourn a special session on gun safety called by Gov. Ralph Northam with no legislation passed.

DeSteph has filed bills to increase mandatory minimum sentences for certain gun-related crimes. He's also asked for millions of dollars in grants and loans to renovate the building where the shooting occurred.