Vermont Superior Court getting 2 prosecutors as new judges

Two veteran Vermont prosecutors are the state's newest superior court judges.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday the appointment of Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady, of Dover, and Lisa Warren, of Waterford, to the state's trial court consisting of civil, criminal, environmental, family and probate divisions.

McDonald-Cady has served as a deputy state's attorney in Windham County since 2010. She will be assigned to the west region of the Superior Court, primarily in Rutland and Bennington counties.

Warren has served since 2009 as the Caledonia County state's attorney. She will be assigned to the north region, consisting of the Northeast Kingdom and Washington County.