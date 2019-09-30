Ohio governor delays November execution of condemned killer

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed a November execution, citing the filing of disciplinary complaints against the inmate's former attorneys and a continuing lack of execution drugs.

Cleveland Jackson was scheduled to die Nov. 13 for the 2002 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl during a robbery in Lima (LY'-muh).

DeWine said Monday the allegations against the two former attorneys raise "significant questions" that must be resolved first.

Those allegations include the attorneys not communicating with Jackson for five years, failing to respond to court orders regarding the case and not having credentials set up for electronic filing of court documents.

Former Gov. John Kasich delayed Jackson's execution last year citing similar problems with the same attorneys.

The state currently has no execution drugs and can't find new supplies.