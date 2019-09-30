W. Virginia’s Medicaid fraud unit moving under AG control

Control of a unit that fights Medicaid fraud in West Virginia is being transferred this week.

The fraud unit is moving from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the state attorney general's office on Tuesday.

The transfer was approved by the Legislature earlier this year.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has said the move will make the unit more efficient. He says attorney generals operate Medicaid fraud control units in 43 other states.

Morrisey's office already fights Social Security disability fraud. That effort generated $6.2 million last year alone.