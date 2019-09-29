Governor says grants available to upgrade local 911 systems

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is inviting local governments to apply for grants to upgrade their emergency call centers.

The Republican governor says the funding available through the Ohio Department of Commerce will help expand Ohio's 911 capabilities to keep pace with changing technology.

Grants will cover up to 60% of the costs of upgrading to Next Generation 911, or NG 9-1-1. They're made possible by a $4.3 million grant from the federal government.

NG 9-1-1 is an internet protocol-based system that allows local police and fire departments to field digital information, including text messages and eventually photos and videos. It also can more precisely identify caller locations and better manage emergency responses and call overloads.

Local conversions dovetail with the long-term strategy by the state to move to NG 9-1-1.