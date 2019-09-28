Republicans mail Census-like fundraising survey in Bozeman

The Republican National Committee sent policy surveys to Gallatin County residents with the option of enclosing $15 to process the "Census Document."

The Department of Commerce notes actual U.S. Census documents will be mailed in March 2020 and will not ask for any money.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the documents ask if recipients plan to support President Donald Trump in 2020, if they believe the media has "a strong bias against all things Donald Trump and Republican," and if the recipient is concerned about foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election. It seeks donations from $25 to $1,000 or the $15 processing fee.

Similar mailings were sent in May to residents of Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Missoula counties. At the time, a Republican National Committee official said they send the mailers because they receive a positive response.