Muscatine County sheriff subject of union no-confidence vote

Members of the union representing Muscatine County sheriff's deputies in eastern Iowa have issued a letter of no confidence in Sheriff C.J. Ryan.

The letter issued Tuesday cites deputies' complaints that Ryan "has consistently displayed favoritism towards a chosen group of deputies." The letter also accuses Ryan of retaliating against deputies who speak up for themselves or question Ryan's actions, but doesn't detail what retaliatory actions Ryan is accused of taking.

The letter issued by the Teamsters Local 238 says morale in the department is at an all-time low and has resulted in turnover affecting staffing.

A message left Friday by The Associated Press for Ryan seeking comment was not immediately returned.