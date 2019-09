Flags at half-staff for New Mexico state senator

New Mexico State Police officers rehearse ahead of the scheduled public viewing for deceased state Sen. Carlos Cisneros at the State Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The long-time lawmaker from northern New Mexico died earlier this month of a heart attack. A funeral service is scheduled in Santa Fe on Saturday. AP Photo

Flags across New Mexico are at half-staff in honor of state Sen. Carlos Cisneros, who died earlier this month of a heart attack.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered flags lowered Friday in recognition of the long-time lawmaker lying in state. The senator's casket, blanketed by a white cloth adorned with the state seal, was in place in the Rotunda for a public viewing.

A funnel service is scheduled Saturday at a church in Santa Fe.

Cisneros had recently announced his bid for re-election to represent a vast district that stretches from the state line with Colorado to the outskirts of Los Alamos, including Taos, Peñasco, Truchas and Pojoaque Pueblo.

Cisneros joined the Senate in 1985 and went on to play a leading role in annual budget negotiations.