Virginia FBI agents initiate community outreach efforts

Wearing a tan bullet proof vest with "FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force" emblazoned across the chest, Special Agent Desirae Maldonado looks like she could kill you. And she probably could.

But while patrolling the Oceana Air Show in Virginia Beach, Maldonado wasn't just looking for potential terrorists, she also was trying to make the FBI appear less scary.

"It's a lot of fun," Maldonado said of her job as she handed a little girl with a pink flower in her hair a task force patch, "you get to keep the bad guys away."

Previous years, people probably didn't know the FBI task force was even at the air show. In the hopes of making the bureau more approachable, however, Maldonado and her fellow task force members have started working to connect more with the community. Whether it be meeting little kids at the air show, getting to know concertgoers at Something in the Water or chatting up air travelers at the Norfolk International Airport on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, they want the public to know they can call.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

"If you give the FBI a face and a name, people are more likely to report something," explained Supervisory Special Agent Scott Buchner, who took over the Norfolk Field Office's terrorism task force in May.

Buchner lamented the way the bureau is often portrayed in popular culture as working in the shadows to catch the bad guys, or maybe swooping in to take over a case from local law enforcement. He's also aware the FBI can be a little closed off — he personally never met an FBI agent before he joined the bureau.

But in reality, Buchner said, the FBI is pretty welcoming.

The bureau relies on the public and local police to share information, so agents and task force officers can connect dots and, with a little luck, stop attacks before they happen.

With that in mind, Buchner took a page out of the local police playbook: community engagement.

The FBI is generally not known for attending community meetings or walking neighborhoods. But Buchner said he thought it would be helpful for the public to get to know him and some of his colleagues, so people start viewing them as human beings rather than agents.

"I want them to think, 'I'm going to give Scott this information, rather than the big FBI,'" Buchner said. "I want to take away that scary mystique."

The recent outreach, Buchner said, is also in response to the changing nature of the task force's mission. When it comes to terror threats, the FBI's biggest concerns are homegrown violent extremists and "lone wolf" attacks, he said.

Despite their name, lone gunmen do know people. And time and again, Buchner said, investigators have learned after terrorist attacks that those people had an idea something was wrong beforehand.

In all, the Norfolk task force includes 10 FBI agents and 21 task force officers — members of area police departments who work full- or part-time investigating terrorism-related cases. The idea is that the various member agencies can more easily share information and investigate crimes if they routinely work together.

Eight task force members attended each day of the air show last weekend in support of the Navy, but Buchner stressed they had no knowledge of a specific threat.

He also stressed his crew was not there to wander the crowds and make arrests unrelated to terrorism. Their primary interest was protection, he said.

Part of that involves using lessons learned from previous attacks to help prepare event organizers in case something similar happens here in Hampton Roads, Buchner said.

Members of Buchner's task force were the first FBI agents to respond to the May 31 shooting in Virginia Beach. They were on scene within 26 minutes, he said.

And while the shooting does not meet the FBI's definition of a terrorist attack, Buchner said his task force was able to quickly offer the Virginia Beach Police Department assistance with evidence technicians and victim-witness specialists.

"In the end, we can get resources from across the country," said Buchner. "It's usually just a phone call away."

Headlines are rare for the task force. The last federal case it spearheaded locally involved Lionel Nelson Williams, a Suffolk man who expressed interested in carrying out a lone wolf attack in the area to show his support for the Islamic State. Williams pleaded guilty in August 2017 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Buchner said they have been busy with several other investigations the past two years, though. The job, he said, is less about charging suspects with terrorism and more about directing them away from extremism — whether by filing lesser criminal charges in state court to get potential threats off the street or directing them towards counselling.

Buchner stressed the FBI is not in the business of "policing ideology."

"Hate speech is a first amendment protected activity," he said.

What his task force looks for is when talk crosses the line into threats or acts of violence.

But he will take all tips. And Buchner stressed they will stay confidential.

"Don't be afraid to approach us," Buchner said. "We aren't scary."