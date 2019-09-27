Michigan Rep. Tlaib’s campaign pushing impeachment T-shirts

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, speaks as people rally for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., committed Tuesday to launching a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump. AP Photo

The re-election campaign for Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is promoting T-shirts with a slogan calling for Donald Trump's impeachment that include a two-letter acronym for a profanity she used in reference to the president early this year.

Republicans and some Democrats criticized Tlaib after she used the phrase following her January swearing-in.

The Detroit News reports that Tlaib's campaign said in an email Thursday, "You've asked for 'em. And now we've got 'em."

Campaign spokesman TJ Bucholz says the T-shirts went on sale Thursday as a gift for a $29 contribution to Tlaib's re-election efforts. He described the T-shirts as "a fun item" and "probably a collectible."

Michigan Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga called the T-shirts inappropriate.

House Democrats this week launched an impeachment inquiry of Trump as part of a whistleblower complaint about his activities.