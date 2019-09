Trump plans campaign rally in Minneapolis in October

President Donald Trump will visit Minnesota for a re-election rally in October.

As impeachment talk swirled in Washington over Trump's handling of a call with Ukraine's president, his campaign announced Thursday that Trump will host a rally Oct. 10 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The president lost Minnesota to Hillary Clinton by just 1.5 percentage points in 2016, and has frequently talked of his desire to win it in 2020. He's made several visits to the state since then.

Trump's success in breaking the Democrats' so-called "blue wall" in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania was key to him winning the White House.