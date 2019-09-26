Parents of teen fatally shot by deputies sue King County

The family of a 17-year-old Federal Way boy who was shot in the back and killed by King County sheriff's deputies has filed a federal lawsuit against the county, the three deputies involved and their supervisor.

Lawyers for the family of Mi'Chance Dunlap-Gittens filed the suit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, alleging that the January 2017 shooting was the outcome of a "recklessly supervised and unconstitutionally executed sting operation to seize a different teenager."

The suit says the deputies actually were looking for a different teen who was suspected of being the driver in a hit-and-run in Sammamish that killed Moises Radcliffe, the son of a Seattle police officer, after a confrontation.

As it turned out, neither Dunlap-Gittens or the other teen sought by deputies were involved in the hit-and-run. A 23-year-old woman eventually was arrested and sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for that crime.

The sheriff's office did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.