Southwestern Michigan police chief dies in vehicle crash

A southwestern Michigan police chief has died after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Sgt. Craig Schmaltz says 59-year-old Nashville Police Chief Chris Allen Koster died in the crash about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Richland Township.

Investigators say Koster's vehicle went off a road and struck a tree. No other passengers were in Koster's vehicle at the time of the crash, and police say alcohol isn't believed to have been a factor.

Nashville is a village of about 1,600 people in Barry County.

Nashville Village President Mike Kenyon said Koster was police chief for about five years. He tells WILX-TV the crash appeared to happen while Koster was driving to work.