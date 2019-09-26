National Politics

NJ horsemen in the money after sports betting appeal ruling

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

New Jersey horsemen could get millions of dollars in damages after a federal appeals court ruled that the horsemen were financially harmed while the legality of sports betting was being litigated.

In a ruling Tuesday, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals said that the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association is entitled to damages.

The association has sought the payment, with interest, of a $3.4 million bond that the four major pro sports leagues and the NCAA posted in 2014. It was intended to secure losses that might be suffered during the month that a restraining order was in effect, prohibiting the horsemen from offering sports betting.

New Jersey ultimately won a U.S. Supreme Court case last year clearing the way for legal sports betting in all 50 states.

