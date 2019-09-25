Northwest Iowa judge appointed to Iowa Court of Appeals

Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed a northwest Iowa state district court judge to the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Reynolds says in a statement released Wednesday that she's chosen Julie Schumacher, of Schleswig, to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Chief Judge Gayle Nelson Vogel.

Schumacher is a district court judge in a six-county northwest Iowa judicial district. She has previously served as an associate judge, an assistant county attorney for Crawford County, and an assistant city attorney for Denison. She also was a lawyer in private practice in Denison for nearly 20 years.

The appeals court has nine judges and decides appeals from district courts across Iowa.

Schumacher was chosen from a list of three finalists, which also included Tim Gartin, an Ames attorney, and Myron Gookin, a judge from Fairfield.