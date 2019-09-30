National Politics
Courthouse exhibit features 1919 Corpus Christi hurricane
The hurricane that swept through the Coastal Bend 100 years ago forever changed the face of Corpus Christi.
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports as many as 800 people were killed, and monetary losses totaled nearly $300 million in today's dollars. But it also ushered in a new era for the city by finally spurring the creation of the Port of Corpus Christi and eventually the downtown seawall.
The devastating storm smashed into Corpus Christi on Sunday, Sept. 14, 1919.
An exhibit documenting that turning point in Corpus Christi's history was recently unveiled at the Nueces County Courthouse.
The Nueces County Historical Commission created the 32-foot exhibit that is divided into three sections. The first has picture postcards showing Corpus Christi before the storm; the second photos of the devastation and debris left by the storm; the third images of the marker and plaque at Rose Hill Cemetery where many of the unidentified victims were buried in a mass grave.
Items on display were loaned from the Corpus Christi Public Libraries, and the personal collections of Anita Eisenhauer, chairman of the Nueces County Historical Commission, and local historian and businessman Jim Moloney. The exhibit will be on display through March.
___
Information from: Corpus Christi Caller-Times, http://www.caller.com
This is an AP Weekend Member Exchange shared by the Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Comments