Board OKs parole for man who killed Utah trooper in 1978

A 58-year-old man who killed a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in 1978 has been approved for parole early next year.

The state Board of Pardons and Parole website held a hearing Friday on Brian Keith Stack's latest parole request and the agency's website says parole was been granted effective Feb. 17.

Then 18 years old, Stack was driving a stolen pickup when he was stopped by Trooper Ray Lynn Pierson on Highway 20 near Panguitch.

Stack opened fire with a stolen gun and fatally wounded Pierson, and Stack was later arrested near Beaver.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 1979 in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.