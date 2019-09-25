Kansas Rep. Davids backs inquiry without saying impeachment

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids is supporting a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump while avoiding using the term impeachment in a public statement.

The freshman Democrat tweeted Tuesday that she trusts relevant House committees to investigate and supports "this process continuing unimpeded."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the inquiry into whether Trump abused his presidential powers by seeking help from Ukraine's president to undermine Democratic opponent Joe Biden. A rough transcript of a summer phone call with the Ukrainian leader released Wednesday said Trump prodded him to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

Davids represents a GOP-leaning Kansas City-area district and had resisted calls for impeaching Trump. But she said Monday that if Trump sought Ukraine's help to investigate an opponent, it would be "a clear abuse of power."