FBI searches DC regulatory agency; 1 worker now on leave

The FBI has searched the headquarters of the Washington, D.C., Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.

Deputy Mayor Lucinda Babers oversees the agency and tells The Washington Post that the Tuesday search focused on the workstation of a single employee. Officials didn't immediately identify the employee, who has since been placed on administrative leave.

FBI Washington Field Office spokeswoman Melanie Lowry would only confirm that there was court-authorized law enforcement activity at the agency. Further details weren't immediately available.

Babers said in a statement that the search wasn't related to operations of the agency, which is responsible for housing code enforcement and occupational licensing. The agency has been heavily criticized since a fire at an unlicensed rental row house last month killed two tenants, including a 9-year-old boy.