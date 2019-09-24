Regulator wants agency doubled due to electronic pulltabs

North Dakota's top gambling regulator says her agency needs to double in size to keep pace with the "explosion" of wagering brought on by electronic pulltabs.

Charities began operating electronic pulltabs one year ago. State gaming director Deb McDaniel told the Legislature's interim Taxation Committee Tuesday that the popularity of the games has "put a tremendous strain" on her agency.

She says the amount wagered on charitable games in the current two-year budget cycle will top $1 billion, and mostly from electronic pulltabs. That's about a 75% more than the 2015-17 budget cycle.

Rep. Jim Grueneich heads the committee studying charitable gambling taxes. He says the panel will meet at least two more times before the full Legislature convenes in 2021. He says legislation likely will come from the meetings.