Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers

The Oklahoman. Sept. 22, 2019.

— Looking to fill a tough job

Looking for a job that is sure to challenge you — really challenge you? The trust that oversees the Oklahoma County jail may have just the ticket.

The nine-person trust, formally the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, is accepting applications for the new position of jail administrator. The trust voted last month to hire an outside administrator to run the jail, instead of leaving it to the sheriff.

Candidates for this job "should possess a unique blend of experience, visionary leadership, technical competence, and superior communications skills to spearhead strategic planning and drive bottom-line results," the job posting says.

"The person selected must have a strong commitment to creation of a culture that promotes the welfare of Detention Center employees and the humane and compassionate treatment of Detention Center inmates."

Put another way: The administrator needs to be able to juggle the myriad interests within the jail, and manage the egos and political challenges that are sure to arise.

The administrator will inherit a jail with pressing infrastructure concerns, such as bad plumbing and extensive mold. The jail has been burdened by crowded conditions and inmate deaths, and for a time several years ago the violence between inmates and between inmates and guards resulted in the threat of federal intervention.

Thus, the trust is looking for someone with experience in the field, a person with knowledge of "effective, safe and secure jail administration management and operations practices, evidence-based programs and effective treatment, and pertinent federal, state, and local laws, codes and practices."

Whoever gets this job will have to deal with a sheriff who is none too pleased about being moved aside in favor of an administrator, and with jailers concerned that their jobs are going to be eliminated.

Thus, the listing of "knowledge, skills and abilities" outlined by the jail trust include, "Skill in effective communication to establish and maintain effective working relationships both within and outside the organization."

A longstanding debate about the high-rise jail has centered on whether to build a new one, or perhaps build an annex. Those discussions have waned a bit as the jail's population has fallen, due in part to the county adopting policy changes that have resulted in fewer people entering the jail.

However, the trust wants an administrator who can help in developing and evaluating "alternative plans for modified and/or new Detention Center facilities, to include ancillary facilities."

Meanwhile, the administrator needs to be able to analyze the jail's and the trust's work and produce "data-driven decision making and development of plans of action to solve problems."

Pay is $100,000 to $140,000 annually, beginning early next year. If you think you have what it takes — budgeting experience, strong interpersonal skills, familiarity with corrections, comfort with data analytics, thick skin — the jail trust wants to hear from you by Oct. 10. Good luck.

Muskogee Phoenix. Sept. 22, 2019.

— Vote yes Oct. 8

Muskogee Public Schools hasn't constructed any new schools in years — and it shows.

The Phoenix has begun a series of stories about the upcoming bond election for $110 million, including elementary schools and the changes that will be made if the proposition passes on Oct. 8.

The biggest project will be Tony Goetz Elementary at a cost of $13 million. According to a mailer sent out last week, the current building will be torn down and rebuilt. An existing gym and safe room will remain and will be incorporated in the new building, said MPS Chief Information Officer Eric Wells.

Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Hunter's classroom flooded 12 times last year. That led to wet rugs and moldy bookcases.

Not only is there mold in Hunter's classroom, it's in other parts of the building, as well. There also is asbestos. Walls are beginning to separate from the foundation.

Pershing, Cherokee, Irving, Whittier and Creek elementaries will each receive $1 million in upgrades to include painting classrooms, installing new carpet and tile. Some of the schools will get new outdoor lighting, some re-designs for safety purposes and some will have secure front entries installed.

Harris-Jobe will become the Early Childhood Center at a cost of $6 million and will include a day care facility for children of MPS staff.

Grant Foreman has become the Sixth Grade Academy, and it is set to undergo renovations costing $2 million.

If citizens of Muskogee want to bring new businesses and industries to town, that means our schools have to undergo improvements. We want visitors to see that we value our children's education and offer top-notch facilities (as well as top-notch teachers). Our children deserve a learning environment that is safe, secure and inviting. Please vote for the proposition Oct. 8.

Tulsa World. Sept. 24, 2019.

— Oklahoma's voter registration process doesn't meet the national standard, and it should

Since 2012, a coalition of groups has set aside the second Tuesday in September as National Voter Registration Day.

Positioned just after Labor Day's traditional beginning of the political season and safely ahead of the closing of state voting ranks for November elections, the event added more than 800,000 additional voters to the nation's voting rolls last year.

If you think you're a registered voter, pull out your card and check to make sure all the information is correct. If you aren't registered, get registered. It's easy and essential when Election Day rolls around.

The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa will have registration desks at Rudisill, Hardesty and Martin Regional Libraries and Phillips Theological Seminary.

New voters can also download a registration form at the Oklahoma Election Board website; registered voters can electronically update information, including a new addresses or party affiliation, at the site.

Registering to vote has gotten easier in the electronic age, but there's no reason it shouldn't be easier still.

Oklahoma law has authorized online registration of voters since 2015, but the Legislature has never funded the effort. Thirty-seven other states and Washington, D.C., have figured out how to pay for full online registration, which puts in question whether the issue is money or politics.

It's every eligible citizen's duty to vote, but before you can vote, you have to register. The state's corresponding duty is to make sure the registration process is simple, efficient and excludes only those who are ineligible to vote. There's no reason that can't be accomplished online as well as it happens in a library.

With computer tabulation and retention of auditable paper ballots, Oklahoma's voting system sets a standard of best practices for other states. Surely, our registration process can at least meet the standard set by most other states, as well.