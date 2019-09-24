Raleigh police: Suspect dead after chase, officer shooting

Raleigh police say a kidnapping victim is safe and a suspect is dead after a pursuit that involved an officer shooting.

Police said in a news release that officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle reportedly involved in a kidnapping early Tuesday and pursued when the vehicle fled.

Police say the vehicle eventually came to a stop on Interstate 87 and fled on foot. WRAL reports the search shut down parts of the interstate and closed some schools in Zebulon.

The news release says the suspect was located and is deceased. It says an "officer-involved shooting" was "connected with the incident" but gives no further details.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police say the victim is "safe."

An investigation is ongoing. Police say additional information will be provided as it becomes available.