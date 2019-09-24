Lincoln council approves pilot program for scooter rentals

The Lincoln City Council has approved a pilot program for rentals of battery-powered scooters.

The council voted 6-1 Monday for the program. It's expected to begin next year, after city staffers develop the operating rules. It would end Dec. 31, 2020.

It bars scooter companies from coming to Lincoln if they're not part of the pilot program.

Pedestrian safety and rider injuries dominated testimony earlier this month when the council discussed the program.