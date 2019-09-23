Utah city’s gay pride banners spark debate over public signs

Municipal officials in Utah say they want to reevaluate an ordinance that allowed banners for a gay pride festival to be hung from city light posts.

The Spectrum reported banners in St. George for the Pride of Southern Utah festival Saturday have caused a discussion of possible limits on signage hung from city-owned property.

The festival that drew hundreds of people to the city in southwest Utah also caused online debates about the banners on St. George Boulevard.

The discussion began after an email from Councilwoman Michele Randall saying she was unhappy with the banners was posted on social media.

Randall's message says the city council should reconsider allowing "political statements" on municipal property.

Mayor Jon Pike says the policy that likely predates the current council should be reconsidered.