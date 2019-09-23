Alabama Democratic Party faces new election deadline

A DNC committee has set an Oct. 19 deadline for the Alabama Democratic Party to hold new internal elections.

The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee handed down the directive Friday. The panel also approved proposed bylaws submitted by several members of the state party's executive committee.

In a Friday letter, national officials thanked the group for taking initiative to try to bring the state party into compliance. The full state executive committee must approve the bylaws.

The deadline is the latest twist in the ongoing dispute between Alabama and national party officials.

The DNC in February ordered Alabama to hold new chair and vice-chair elections and to revise bylaws.

The letter also indicates that Alabama's participation in the Democrats' national convention is in jeopardy unless the changes are made.