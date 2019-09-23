West Virginia senator resigns for new job

West Virginia Sen. Greg Boso is stepping down from his seat.

The Republican senator from Nicholas County announced Monday he's resigning to serve as president of a forensic engineering practice in Mobile, Alabama.

Boso says his new job at Forensic Consulting Group is requiring him to travel more and he says it would likely require him to miss parts of the session. He told lawmakers it was an honor to work with them.

Boso is the chairman of the Senate committee on government organization. He also sits on the judiciary, transportation and pensions committees.

His resignation becomes effective on Thursday.

The governor will choose Boso's replacement from a list of three names chosen by the party executive committee of his Senate district.