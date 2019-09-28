Scott County program helps inmate learn bike repairs

Monchay Russell did a long stretch of 2019 staring at the walls and floors inside Scott County Jail.

That changed last week when the 19-year-old inmate spent five hours at the county's annex on Tremont Avenue. Under the watchful eye of Officer Bo, Russell learned how to repair bicycles.

Bo oversees the Scott County Sheriff's Department's Bike Restoration Program, an activity that allows low-risk inmates to repair bicycles to be donated throughout the communities of Davenport and Bettendorf.

"It's been five months since I've been outside," Russell said in a soft voice while he watched Bo ready a wheel for tire removal. "Five months — so it felt good to get outside.

"It was cool to get a chance to learn about this, too. I've never done anything like this."

Russell watched Bo closely after the two worked together to remove the tire, later learning how to prepare a rim for a new inner tube and how to tighten spokes.

"Bikes are a skill," Bo explained to the Quad-City Times . "I've had diesel mechanics and car mechanics in here and they didn't know the first thing about bicycle repair.

"So, this is a challenge for a lot of the inmates — which is a good thing. I've seen a lot of inmates respond to getting a chance to learn a few new skills, the chance to work with their hands. This is a good activity."

Sgt. William Hyde said the Bike Restoration Program started in 2005 under then-Sheriff Dennis Conard and Officer Don Rupe.

"Conard was a big supporter of the program and, of course, Sheriff (Tim) Lane has really supported it, too," said Hyde, who works with the sheriff's department's broader Community Restoration Program — which includes an inmate-tended garden and work details that do everything from park cleanup and cemetery maintenance to filling sandbags during floods and power washing Splash Landing.

Hyde stressed the inmates allowed to work in the Community and Bike Restoration programs are "low-risk" non-violent offenders who have proved trustworthy and not a risk to the public.

"We are looking at an inmate like Russell, someone who is in jail for a non-violent crime and a person who has no history of violence," Hyde said. "The inmates in the program are evaluated before they ever step foot outside the jail."

The bikes, however, come from everywhere.

"It's definitely a wide variety of sources — the Davenport and Bettendorf police departments, donations, groups donate them, and sometimes they are bikes that different agencies have found and they've never been claimed," Hyde continued. "They all end up at the annex. And then they are all donated out. We donate at Christmas, primarily with the Friendly House. But sometimes people will contact with stories about kids in need."

Earlier this month the program donated a bike to Nolan Kostka, a 15-year-old Davenport resident whose bike had been stolen.

"We were able to put something for Nolan pretty quickly," Hyde said. "He wanted a bike with a basket. That was no problem. And we were able to give him a helmet and a lock, too."

While Russell tightened the spokes on a wheel and balanced the rim, Bo explained another need the bike program fills.

"We mostly restore men's bicycles because that's our greatest demand," Bo said. "That's because of the parolee needs. Guys get out and they need a way to get around. They need a way to get to a job.

"They can get some transportation here, with a bike."

Russell finished the balance job and Bo showed him the secret to the county's Bike Restoration Program.

"We recycle everything," Bo said as he showed off bins filled with spare parts. "That's what we're doing today — we are parting out a bike and fixing the parts as we go.

"And we fix the bike with other parts off bikes that were broken worse or unusable. There's a lesson in there, I think. Every part here is going to get another chance. Another use."

