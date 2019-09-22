National Politics
Kansas town of Sedgwick fires its police chief
The small Kansas city of Sedgwick has fired its police chief.
City Administrator Joe Turner says he fired Chief Larry Alexander last week after the city council reviewed a 64-page report about him during a closed meeting.
Turner declined to say why Alexander was fired because it is a personnel matter.
Alexander could not be immediately reached Sunday. His home number is unlisted, and he didn't immediately respond to a message left at his city office.
Sedgwick is a town of about 1,600 people about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) north of Wichita.
