Eligible Lyndon police, both of them, to vote on union

A tiny Vermont police department is going to be holding a vote by the eligible officers — both of them — to see if they would like to join a union.

The Caledonian Record reports Lyndonville police Chief Jack Harris is not eligible to vote because he is considered management leading the three-member department.

But Lyndonville officers Brandon Thrailkill and Robert Trucott will be eligible to vote on whether to join the New England Police Benevolent Association

Thrailkill says the union would potentially provide additional resources for him and Trucott.

The Vermont Labor Relations Board has informed the town the vote will be held Oct. 1.