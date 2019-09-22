City leaders consider new electric scooter regulations

City leaders in Salt Lake City are considering a new law that would cite people who ride electric scooters on sidewalks amid a spike in injuries and growing complaints from residents.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the City Council will consider an ordinance that would regulate the scooters in the coming weeks.

Under consideration are citations for sidewalk riders in parts of downtown, mandatory slow zones and curfews, among other changes.

Several electric scooter companies operate within the city's boundaries.

There are no formal rules governing the scooters, only a "temporary operating agreement" that dictates how many scooters can be in the city and where they can be parked.

Two of those companies say they are working to address sidewalk ridership with in-app reminders and warning stickers on the scooters.