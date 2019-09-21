NC governor seeks additional federal help after Dorian

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is seeking additional federal disaster assistance for counties affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Cooper made the request to President Donald Trump's administration Saturday.

Cooper asked for individual assistance for Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties and added Jones to the list of 13 counties for which he previously requested public assistance.

Dorian skirted the North Carolina coast and made landfall on the Outer Banks earlier this month, causing tornadoes and flooding and leaving behind collapsed buildings and homes.

If approved, affected residents could get grants under the individual assistance program.

The public assistance program would reimburse the state for money spent on debris cleanup, repairs of publicly owned damaged buildings and other expenses.

The administration has not responded to Cooper's initial request for public assistance.