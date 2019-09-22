Delaware veteran says he ‘couldn’t live without’ dog Louie

Manuel "Alfred" Fisher and his dog Louie have a close bond built on trust and unconditional love.

Louie, Fisher said, helps get him through almost debilitating bouts of depression, anxiety and loneliness.

The Air Force veteran, in turn, has provided a permanent, loving home for Louie, a good-natured 4-year-old black Labrador mix who was returned four times to the SPCA.

Alfred Fisher pets his 4-year-old black lab mix companion dog Louie. Pets for Vets Northern Delaware placed Louie with Fisher, a cargo specialist in the Air Force from 1981 until 1986, and the dog has helped Fisher with depression as well as getting him out and interacting with people.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

"He means the world to me," said Fisher, 59, as he sat on a bench recently and watched Louie scamper about with other dogs in a fenced-in, designated dog area of Banning Park in Newport.

"He's my best friend. I couldn't live without him. That's my buddy."

The pair have been together for the past four months. They were matched through the northern Delaware chapter of a nationwide program called Pets for Vets.

The program, which began in 2009 in California and now has 26 chapters ranging from the Finger Lakes in New York to Las Vegas has paired more than 350 veterans with shelter pets.

Its mission is to help heal emotional wounds of military veterans and provide a second chance for shelter animals, who may have also been through trauma.

Tim Lile, a Vietnam War veteran, is director of the Delaware chapter of the nonprofit, volunteer organization that formed in June 2018.

The Hockessin resident got involved through his wife, Cathy, a friend of founder Clarissa Black. Cathy Lile is on the board of Pets for Vets Inc.

The organization mostly matches veterans with dogs. But not always.

Lile said the Delaware group has given a battery-operated robot cat made by Hasbro to Mel, a local Air Force veteran who has Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder.

The veteran now lives in a hospital where he can't have a live pet, but he missed the black-and-white cat he had at home.

Pets for Vets purchased a black-and-white Joy for All Companion Pet cat that looks, feels and sounds like a real cat.

The cat, which costs about $100, responds to petting, hugging and motion. Lile said Mel enjoys interacting with the robot cat. And because it seems so lifelike, staffers at the hospital thought it was a real cat.

With Alfred and Louie, Lile couldn't have asked for a better match, the first so far in Delaware between a veteran and shelter dog. The organization is working on three more matches.

"Louie gives Alfred such a sense of being. That's the reward that the volunteers get out of it," Lile said.

Fisher, a Delaware native, served from 1981 to 1986 as a cargo specialist at Dover Air Force Base. He worked in the mortuary in 1983 when the base received the remains of United States Marines, sailors and soldiers after the bombing of the Marine Corps headquarters in Beirut.

The Dover mortuary serves active-duty personnel in all branches of the military service, as well as civilian employees of the armed forces on duty overseas and other civilians, at the request of the State Department.

Fisher said the mortuary work — and later employment with a funeral home — took an emotional toll. He developed post-traumatic stress disorder and depression and has nightmares and other health problems including Type II diabetes and arthritis.

Life has had its ups and downs. Fisher is divorced, and he lived with his mother until her death in 2010. For four years, he lived at the YMCA until he got his own apartment near Five Points.

During an appointment at the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Fisher said, he talked to a staff member about ways to help him deal with loneliness.

"I'm a loner and introverted," the soft-spoken veteran said. The staff suggested a canine companion and directed him to Pets for Vets.

"I love dogs. I had them in the past, but this is my first in 20 years," Fisher said.

Lile, who worked in technical marketing for IBM at the DuPont Co. in Wilmington, said he met with Fisher, got to know him and assessed his needs. The organization then began working on finding the right dog for him.

Lile said Pets for Vets usually seeks out dogs around 2 to 4 years of age that are "out of the puppy phase." Younger dogs can sometimes create too much stress for the veterans, he said.

Dogs are then matched with the veteran's personality and housing situation. The animals, considered companions rather than service dogs, can't exhibit aggression or stress and must enjoy interacting with people.

Louie was found at a local shelter. Lile and his wife, Cathy, who fostered the dog for months, couldn't understand why he had been returned so often to a local SPCA. Louie, a quiet dog who rarely barks, has a calm temperament and is house-trained. His only problem was skin issues.

After several weeks of special food and medical treatment, Louie's coat was glossy and smooth.

Dogs receive instruction from professional dog trainers. Louie received his instruction from John Hadfield, a professional dog trainer from Newark, who also is an Army veteran.

Trainers receive a small stipend for their work and teach positive reinforcement. The dogs don't wear prong, shock or choke collars and learn basic obedience skills, good pet manners and are trained to recognize signs of panic or anxiety.

The total cost to place an animal is about $3,000, which includes medical care, training and items given to the veterans for continued animal care. Pets for Vets absorbs the fees. There is no cost to the veterans.

Fisher initially didn't want a large dog — Louie is about 70 pounds — but the pair quickly bonded.

"He's great. I wasn't expecting a dog that big, but when I saw him I fell in love with him. He thinks he's a big lap dog," he said.

Fisher found his life quickly changing with Louie by his side.

"I'm now open to talking to people. I've met more people in my neighborhood. When I go to the VA hospital and don't bring him, people are like, 'Where's Louie? Where's the dog?' He's like a star."

Louie also has his quirks that Fisher is learning.

While the dog likes a stuffed mouse that squeaks, he's not too interested in toys. Mostly, he likes adventures — sniffing in the dog park, riding in the car and looking out the window. At night, he gets into bed with Fisher, puts his head on his arm and nudges his owner to rub his cheek until the dog falls asleep and snores.

Fisher said Louie has given him a sense of purpose.

"Before I didn't want to get up or get up off the couch. Now, I know I have to get out of bed and take care of him. It was like having a newborn baby at first. He kind of senses when I'm having a hard time. He waits for me to get up."

Adopters through the Pets for Vets program are required to sign documents that allow for check-ins, usually monthly, to see how the veteran-pet partnership is going.

"If you get an animal from Pets for Vets, you are part of the family," Lile said.

Fisher doesn't mind at all. "I don't have many friends. He's like my best friend. Tim calls and checks on me and Louie."

The Pets for Vets northern Delaware chapter does not have a brick-and-mortar facility, but will appear at some upcoming local veterans gatherings, including the Delaware 2019 Veterans' Stand Down at Schutte Park in Dover from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Delaware Vet Fest 2019 in Middletown's The Town of Whitehall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Fisher encourages other veterans to look into the program.

"He's the best thing that has happened to me in a year," Fisher said of Louie.

For more information, visit petsforvets.com.