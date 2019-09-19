Rep. Cummings misses hearing due to medical procedure

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings says his doctors expect him to return to work in about a week after a medical procedure.

Cummings missed a hearing on Thursday in Washington relating to statehood for the District of Columbia due to the procedure.

In a statement, Cummings did not elaborate on the procedure.

The 68-year-old Democrat who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has had some health issues in recent years.

In 2017, he had a minimally invasive heart procedure. Last year, he had a medical procedure on his knee to drain a bacterial infection.