Oklahoma charter school demands lawmaker retract comments

Oklahoma's largest virtual charter school is demanding a state lawmaker stop making what it calls "false, destructive, defamatory and baseless allegations" about the school.

A letter from Oklahoma City-based Epic Charter Schools' attorneys to Republican state Sen. Ron Sharp and obtained by the Tulsa World says Sharp has seven days to "cease and desist" comments about the school and retract previous statements, or face legal action.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating Epic founders David Chaney and Ben Harris for allegedly embezzling more than $10 million state dollars by illegally inflating student enrollment numbers in order to receive additional state funding between 2013 and 2018. Both men deny wrongdoing.

Sharp says it's "troubling" that a school that's receiving public funding doesn't understand that it's subject to public scrutiny.