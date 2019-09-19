Veto of preservation funding boost stands

A program that helps New Hampshire towns and cities preserve land and rehabilitate historical buildings won't be getting a funding boost.

The bill would have increased the fee paid during real estate deed transfers by $10 to generate an additional $1.5 million per year for the New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program. The Senate voted 17-7 Thursday to override Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of the bill, but a few hours later, the House failed to get the necessary two-thirds support.

Supporters of the bill argued the fee increase was "measly" or "meager," and that the state's economy reaps $6 for every $1 invested through the program. But Rep. Andy Renzullo, R-Hudson, said a $10 increase on a $25 fee is a "whopping" increase that would burden homebuyers.