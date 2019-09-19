Stayton’s police chief disciplined before resignation

City records show a disciplinary action was taken against Stayton Police Chief Rich Sebens in the weeks before he resigned on Aug. 17.

The Statesman Journal reports Stayton administrative services manager Alissa Angelo, however, denied a request to release details of that action and three other disciplinary actions taken against Sebens in his 10 years as police chief, citing public records exemptions.

Questions about Sebens' departure, and the simultaneous departure of Lieutenant Charlie Buttons, were raised at an Aug. 19 city council meeting.

But city councilors declined to discuss the circumstances surrounding his resignation, citing privacy concerns.

Sebens could not be reached for comment.

Sebens worked for Stayton's police department from 1998 until August.