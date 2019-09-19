National Politics
Maryland workgroup meets privately on school funding formula
Members of a Maryland panel have voted to meet privately to discuss how to pay for billions of dollars in proposed new education funding.
A workgroup focusing on how state and local governments would split those costs voted Thursday to discuss funding models behind closed doors in Annapolis.
William Kirwan, who chairs a state commission on K-12 funding, says they're only meeting to understand how the model works, and no decisions are being made.
Kirwan expressed concern that holding the discussion publicly would get people "excited or upset over information that will never come to be."
But David Brinkley, Gov. Larry Hogan's budget secretary, objected to closing the discussion. He says all the discussions should be open to public scrutiny.
The panel is working on making recommendations to state lawmakers.
