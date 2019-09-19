State panel to hold hearing on judges up for 2020 retention

A state commission is inviting public comment on the performance of dozens of Arizona judges on 2020 general election ballots for retention.

The Arizona Commission on Judicial Performance Review scheduled an Oct. 4 public hearing in Phoenix for comments on three Arizona Supreme Court justices, 12 Court of Appeals judges and 69 Superior Court judges in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties.

The commission publishes its findings on the performance of judges up for retentions after holding the public hearing and surveying litigants, jurors, witnesses, court staff and attorneys.

Superior Court judges in the state's remaining counties run for election or re-election.