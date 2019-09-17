Oregon governor’s lawyer sacrifices seat on appeals court

In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 photo, Ginger McCall, Oregon's first public records advocate, poses for photos in her office in Salem. Faced with what she thought was undue interference and disrespect shown by Gov. Kate Brown's general counsel, McCall whose job is aimed at making government more transparent resigned. Her resignation has blown up into a debacle for the Democratic governor's office. AP Photo

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's general counsel won't be serving on the Oregon Court of Appeals, a position Brown had appointed him to, after the state's public records advocate accused him of unethical behavior.

Brown said Tuesday that general counsel Misha Isaak declined his appointment and that she did not push him into the decision. The move is a result of an announcement by Public Records Advocate Ginger McCall last week that Isaak had interfered with her work to make government in Oregon more transparent and tried to compromise her office's independence.

Calls had mounted, from politicians and newspaper editorials, for Brown to rescind her appointment of Isaak.

Brown said Isaak told her that the past week has been "excruciatingly painful."