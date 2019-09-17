Safety dominates Lincoln council discussion of scooters

Pedestrian safety and rider injuries dominated testimony as the Lincoln City Council considered establishing a pilot program for rental scooters.

The proposed ordinance would let the city to select up to three companies to operate the scooters. Users would have to be at least 16 and licensed to drive, and the scooters couldn't be driven on sidewalks or multiuse trails. Speeds would be capped at 15 mph.

Among the questions raised at the council meeting Monday: How is the already-stretched-thin Lincoln police department going to keep riders off city sidewalks, where bicyclists already ride illegally?

City-County Planning Director David Cary has said a pilot program would give the city the ability to control the use of the scooters, prevent bad operators from setting up shop and fix problems that arise.

The council scheduled a vote next Monday on the ordinance.