The Latest: 2 Colorado wildfires prompt evacuations

The Latest on Colorado wildfires (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Two wildfires in Colorado have prompted mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders.

The Platte Canyon Fire Department said a fire was burning Sunday near the town of Bailey, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Denver. Park County Emergency Management says some homes have been ordered to evacuate but officials didn't say how many.

Firefighters said 9 acres (4 hectares) had burned.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for an unknown number of homes at another fire northwest of Fort Collins.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Department said that fire burned about 150 acres (60 hectares) near the Glacierview Gates subdivision Sunday. The area is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Fort Collins, near the Red Feather Lakes area.

The sheriff's department said on Twitter that a few homes were under voluntary evacuation orders but didn't say how many.

3:50 p.m.

Officials said a car fire started the blaze. One aircraft was on the scene and firefighters requested more.

The Poudre (POO'-dur) Valley Rural Electric Association says it cut power to some customers. Utilities usually turn off power in fire areas to keep live lines from falling if poles burn.