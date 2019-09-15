Fire burning northwest of Fort Collins; evacuations advised

A wildfire in the mountains northwest of Fort Collins has prompted a voluntary evacuation order for some homes.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Department said the fire burned about 150 acres (60 hectares) near the Glacierview Gates subdivision Sunday. The area is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Fort Collins, near the Red Feather Lakes area.

The sheriff's department said on Twitter that a few homes were under voluntary evacuation orders but didn't say how many.

Officials said a car fire started the blaze. One aircraft was on the scene and firefighters requested more.

The Poudre (POO'-dur) Valley Rural Electric Association says it cut power to some customers. Utilities usually turn off power in fire areas to keep live lines from falling if poles burn.